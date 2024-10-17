One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in EMCOR Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 30,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $449.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $454.84. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

