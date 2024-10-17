One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $13.07 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,074,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 687,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,212. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

