One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after buying an additional 150,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $354.34. 281,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

