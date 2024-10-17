ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lifted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

ONEOK stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.