ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

