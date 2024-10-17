Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Trading Down 1.9 %

WDAY opened at $240.22 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

