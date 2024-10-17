OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPENLANE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE
OPENLANE Trading Up 2.0 %
KAR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 421,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
OPENLANE Company Profile
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPENLANE
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.