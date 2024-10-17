Ordinals (ORDI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $134.82 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $36.70 or 0.00054318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $770.70 million and $134.82 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.04897821 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $230,444,048.34 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

