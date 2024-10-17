O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,198.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,221.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,077.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

