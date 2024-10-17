O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1,337.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,198.90 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,221.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,138.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,077.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

