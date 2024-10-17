Orin Green Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,950. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

