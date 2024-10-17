ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517. ORIX has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 197,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.