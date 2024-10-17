OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.17. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIDS

Insider Activity

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,007.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.