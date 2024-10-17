Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) versus Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Financial Review

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $45.97 million 43.19 -$481.19 million ($5.36) -3.84 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.83

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics N/A -47.12% -38.62% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intellia Therapeutics and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 10 1 2.80 Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $61.77, suggesting a potential upside of 200.14%. Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.80%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Oruka Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease. It also focusses on programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B; and research of proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various cancers and autoimmune diseases. In addition, the company offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. It has license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic universal CAR-T cell therapies, and co-develop and co-commercialize allogeneic universal CAR-T cell products for an immuno-oncology indication; SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of an allogeneic CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; and ONK Therapeutics, Ltd. for the development of engineered NK cell therapies to cure patients with cancer. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

