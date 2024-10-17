Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$56.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$56.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.53. The stock has a market cap of C$14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$49.74 and a 52-week high of C$76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.6577693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.