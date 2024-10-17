Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OXM opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $73.44 and a 52 week high of $113.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.
View Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Industries
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Broadcom’s Targeted Upside Just Keeps Getting Better
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.