Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of OXM opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $73.44 and a 52 week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

