PAID Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.77 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $17.77 million and $9,219.96 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04128697 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $14,909.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

