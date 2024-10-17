Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.
