Paragon Capital Management Inc. Sells 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,129.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3,007.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.