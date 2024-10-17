Paragon Capital Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,875.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $9,934.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9,258.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,306.71.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

