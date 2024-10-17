Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,629 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH opened at $637.48 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

