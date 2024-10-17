Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

