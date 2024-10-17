Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $225.53. 8,445,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,577,557. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

