Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 6,487 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after buying an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 655,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,220,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.05. 605,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

