Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,366,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,572,000 after buying an additional 76,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $636.48. The company had a trading volume of 179,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $603.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $646.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

