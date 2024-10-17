PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on major exchanges. PayPal USD has a market cap of $610.17 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 610,389,289 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 617,858,521.787537. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99989185 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,601,479.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

