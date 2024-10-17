PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PENG. Barclays lowered their price target on PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get PENG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENG

PENG Stock Performance

About PENG

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. PENG has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.