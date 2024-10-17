PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PENG Trading Down 23.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. PENG has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $29.81.
