PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENG Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. PENG has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

About PENG

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

