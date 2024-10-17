PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,366,000. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

