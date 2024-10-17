Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,810.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.91. 836,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

