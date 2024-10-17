Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 247,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,184,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBUS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,008 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

