Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. 123,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.