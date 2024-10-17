Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$16.32.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.