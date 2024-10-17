Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$11.09 and a 1 year high of C$16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,240 shares of company stock worth $3,496,683. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

