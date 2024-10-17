PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.