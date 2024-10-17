PFG Advisors Buys 1,334 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.92 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

