PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

CHD opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

