PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hubbell by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 204,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,821,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,492,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $453.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $461.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

