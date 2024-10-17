PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.69. The company has a market cap of $707.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.