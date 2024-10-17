Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 7,590,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,090,578. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

