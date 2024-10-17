Philcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $62.33 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

