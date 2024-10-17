Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,212 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $25,488.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,204.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PHR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 434,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.