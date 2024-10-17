Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,284 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IJH opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

