Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 193 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

