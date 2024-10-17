Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,182 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 305,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $12,791,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,197,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,188,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

