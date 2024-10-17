Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 552,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 515,872 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 7.6% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 112.5% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

