Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 199.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $227.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

