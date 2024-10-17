Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.62. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

