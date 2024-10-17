Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,916,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,149,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $74.44 on Thursday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

