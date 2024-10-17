Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 4,565.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,337.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,371.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,942.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,811.55.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,130.18.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

