Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 182,387 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 175.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

